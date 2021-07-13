saba

Tia Longline Blazer

$379.00 $284.25

At Saba

The Tia Longline Blazer is rendered in a coveted suiting fabrication, premium, long-lasting and comfortable to wear. It features a single-breasted design in a modern longline silhouette with a single button fastening, sharp lapel and panel detailing for a flattering fit. Our model is wearing a size 8/XS blazer. She is 175cm tall with an 86cm bust, 60cm waist and 86cm hips. Our model is wearing a size 12/M blazer. She is 175cm tall with a 91cm bust, 71cm waist and 99cm hips. - Best-selling European fabrication - Longline shape - Single breasted opening - Single button fastening in slightly higher position - Sharp lapel - Panel detailing - Designed in Australia Styled with: Tia Straight Leg Pant