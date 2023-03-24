Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Furniture
Thuma
Thuma The Dresser
$1895.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Thuma
Need a few alternatives?
Thuma
The Dresser
BUY
$1895.00
Thuma
Anthropologie
Queen Quincy Bed
BUY
$768.60
$1098.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Fern Storage Cabinet
BUY
$2158.40
$2698.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Ingram Six-drawer Dresser
BUY
$1118.60
$1598.00
Anthropologie
More from Thuma
Thuma
The Bed
BUY
$1195.00
Thuma
Thuma
The Tray
BUY
$145.00
Thuma
Thuma
Linen Suite Sheet Set
BUY
$275.00
Thuma
Thuma
Underbed Storage Bed
BUY
$125.00
Thuma
More from Furniture
Thuma
The Dresser
BUY
$1895.00
Thuma
Anthropologie
Queen Quincy Bed
BUY
$768.60
$1098.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Fern Storage Cabinet
BUY
$2158.40
$2698.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Ingram Six-drawer Dresser
BUY
$1118.60
$1598.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted