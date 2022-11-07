Edan's Secret

Thrusting Rotating Suction Heating Rabbit Vibrator

$36.99

Buy Now Review It

【7 Thrusting + 7 Licking Speeds, 10 Vibration Modes】 High-frequency thrusting hits your g-spot, multiple tongue licks your clitoris, and up to 10 powerful vibrations give you a thrilling orgasm you've never experienced before. Every muscle in the inner wall is stimulated, using the vibrator to give you sex that normal people can't do! 【Simulation Penis Design, Pleasure Upgrade】 11-layer thread design, 35mm big head size, like a male penis insert into you, let the use process is more realistic. The power and pleasure of 360° rotation is like lying under a man who is dedicated to serving you.Really upgrade your sex experience. 【Heating and Licking Turn You On】 Masturbation also needs to pay attention to the sense of reality and stimulation. This vibrator can be heated to 38° and always maintaining the true temperature of a real penis. It's close to human body temperature. There are 7 licking frequencies on the tongue, allowing your clitoris to enjoy the pleasure of being frantically rubbed. Under the double stimulation, both passion and you are burning. 【Waterproof and Skin-friendly Material】 The whole body waterproof design allows you to use it solo in the bathroom, and couples can also try different ways of sex in the bathtub. Don't worry about damage to the product due to water ingress. The soft and skin-friendly material is harmless to the human body, and have no foreign body sensation, satisfy your erotic fantasies. 【USB Charging & Discreetly Packing】 When the product is out of power, you can use the USB charging cable to connect the power bank, car charger, etc. to charge it immediately, without having to buy and replace the battery. At the same time, We take your privacy as our priority, the product comes in a very discreet packaging, so that you can avoid the embarrassment when you receive the express.