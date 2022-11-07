Lubisey

Thrusting Dildo Vibrator With Vibrating And Heating

BUY ONE, GET THREE: a realistic dildo will cost you 20$, a vibrator will cost you 22$, a multifunction dildo will be 30$, but now, get this one you can have them all! This multithread-control dildo can have each of the function work seperatly, no matter what you need, this one will totally satisfy you! 3 Functions Thrusting Dildo: All the needs have been considered, to save your energy before climax, this realistic dildo can do-it-itself! With vibrating and telescopic function, it can do what a real man can do! The heating function can warm to the human body temperature, enjoy this warm in your body! 6 Telescoping & 10 Vibrating Intensity Level: Multiple combinations for you to opt for! You can enjoy every different movement traces and pick the perfect settings for you. So many patterns avoid big jumps between mode to mode. This dildo will alter your perception of sexual pleasure forever. 8.6"Thrusting Machine Realistic Penis: This toy was molded from a real man! The vivid glans, simulating veins and lifelike testicles bring you a strong visual impact! Plus it has 0.9-inch telescoping length, which can totally satisfy your need and go deep in your lady bits! Luxury Sex Toy: Made of liquid silicone with double layers, the G-spot Vibrator allows you to pull the outermost lifelike skin, the most skin-like touch feeling. The most advanced motor equipment and battery are adopted to ensure the machine-stuck rate lower than any other dildos on the market and take much resistance than others.