MOOLIGIRL

Thrusting Dildo Vibrator Sex Toy

$34.99 $29.99

Buy Now Review It

3 IN 1 Thrusting Vibrator for Hands Free Fun]Do you crave the feel of a lover’s passionate thrust, the pulse of powerful moves against your G spot, the massage on your clitoral? Do you also love the overwhelming sensation of a super strong thrusting dildo? Expand your sensations universe with MOOLIGIRL vibrator, the groundbreaking womens sex toy that thrusts, vibrates and pretty much gives you everything you’ve ever wanted. You can also use the sex toys women as couples sex toys. Upgraded Motors for Stronger Stimulation - The g spot vibrator is featured with 10 vibratons and 9 thrusting modes. The 3 upgraded motors inside makes the whole vibrator for women vibrates and thrust after thrusts, hitting every nerve ending, for a blissfully full feeling and surround sound pleasure. Its back and forth motion and the pressure makes it uniquely awesome for internal play. The bottom of the adult toy will vibrates and massages your clitoral. You will enjoy the fun! Shaped G Spot Tip & Satisfying Girth - The thrusting vibrator wand is shaped for pleasure. The womens vibrator has a shaped tip and G spot pleasing ridge. The 8 inch length and 1 inch thickened tip of this womens sex toy has increase blood flow and sensitivity for inner play! Combine those with stimulation of an area that’s often neglected in favor of the clitoral, and you’ve g ot a super expanded fun coming your way. Grab your favorite adult toys for women and show your g spot some love! Quiet and Discreet with Fuller, Deeper Pleasure - The adult sex toys are designed with a noise reduction technology. We test the sound level upon the strongest modes,it’s 35db. It won’t be heard through door or wall. Therefore just lying on your back or stomach, enjoy hours of hands free fun with your sex toy anywhere, anytime. The sex toys for women are discreetly packed in delivery. No one knows what’s inside. No more embrassing worries. Made with Silicone,Easy to Clean Adult Toys for Women - The sex toys for women are made with silicone. Use it with water based lube if you need it for inner play. Wash the female sex toys with flowing water and gentle soap after use. Waterproof & USB Rechargeable Vibrators - The sex toys for couples are rechargeable with USB magnetic charging cord. The female vibrator needs 3 hours for a full charge. After that, your gentle experienced lover with superhuman stamina is ready to go again! The bullet vibrator is waterproof so feel free to make bath time more fun!