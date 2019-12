Exploding Kittens

Throw Throw Burrito Board Game

Throw Throw Burrito Board Game is a family-friendly board game unlike any you've played before. It's a combination of a card game and dodgeball where players go head to head collecting cards, earning points, and throwing squishy toy burritos at one another. From the creators of Oatmeal and Exploding Kittens, this game is a whole lot of fun! This card game takes 5 minutes to learn and 15 minutes to play.