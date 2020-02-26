Inspired Ivy

Throw Pillow Covers, Set Of 4

$69.94 $39.91

Buy Now Review It

Meet Inspired Ivory’s deluxe line of linen and faux leather pillow cases - the perfect collaboration of decorative throw covers for living rooms, bedrooms, nurseries, or even commercial use in hotels, lobbies, spas, or doctor’s offices. At 18” x 18”, these four cases fit standard throw pillows and are as equally pleasing to the touch as they are to the eye. Furthermore, their simple yet unique designs offer the perfect enhanced touch to any room.