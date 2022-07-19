Barnes & Noble

Throne Of Glass

$7.49

Buy Now Review It

At Barnes & Noble

Discover Sarah J. Maas's #1 New York Times bestselling Throne of Glass series-now available for a limited time in a brand-new miniature format! This exclusive edition highlights Celaena Sardothien. Delightfully compact with lightweight pages for easy travel, this miniature volume of Throne of Glass is perfect for any book lover's coat pocket or purse. Complete and unabridged, this character edition celebrates Celaena Sardothien by highlighting her name in Rifthold Violet ink. Read the first book in the epic saga Time Magazine called, “One of the best fantasy series of the past decade.” In a land without magic, eighteen-year-old assassin Celaena Sardothien is summoned to the castle. If she defeats twenty-three hardened warriors in a competition, she will be released from prison to serve as the King's Champion. The Crown Prince will provoke her. The Captain of the Guard will protect her. But something evil dwells in the castle-and it's there to kill. When her competitors start dying, Celaena's fight for freedom becomes a fight for survival, and a desperate quest to save her world.