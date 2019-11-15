Thrive Market

Thrive Market Organic Lemongrass Essential Oil

$7.99 $4.99

Why You’ll Love It Lemongrass stalks have been used in cooking and herbal medicine for thousands of years, particularly in Asian and African cultures. It smells light and fresh—think lemony with earthy undertones—and may help kill germs or treat the common cold. Blend this organic oil with other citrus oils, as well as chamomile, clary sage, and lavender. SKU: 671635731371 About This Brand Thrive Market Meet Thrive Market Goods, an array of high-quality pantry staples, wellness products, and home supplies available exclusively to our members at the best prices possible. Since our mission is to make healthy living easy and affordable, we've built this line with our core values in mind—from sustainability and social impact to nutrition and the environment. Along the way, we've created a new... More about Thrive Market Shop the brand Ingredients Organic Lemongrass Oil. For external use only. Product of India Disclaimer: Information, statements, and reviews regarding products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Results vary person to person, and there is no guarantee of specific results. Thrive Market assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.