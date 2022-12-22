Madewell

Three-piece Dotted Chain Necklace Set

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

A jewelry box essential in recycled gold-plated brass, this three-piece necklace set comes with a paperclip chain, a cable chain and a box chain with cute soldered dots. Lengths: 15 1/2", 16 1/2", 17 1/2" with a 3" extender chain for adjustable length. Gold-plated recycled brass. Do Well: made using recycled factory scrap metals that would otherwise go to waste. Clean your jewelry after each wearing with a soft cloth. Import. Select stores. NG138