Madewell

Three-pack Assorted Adjustable Nose-wire Masks

$24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Product Details Hide Designed with comfort in mind, our non-medical masks have secure adjustable elastic ear straps, a bendable metal nose wire and a three-layered construction that includes a filter. Bonus: This multi-pack comes in our favorite prints of the season. Pack of three masks. Please note: These are not FDA approved and cannot be used as a replacement for medical-grade PPE. Not for medical use. 5 1/4"H x 9"W. Cotton. Polypropylene filter. Hand wash in warm water after each use (no need to remove filter) and air dry. One size fits most. Adjustable ear loops. Adjustable metal nose bridge. Import. Feel-good fact: Madewell and J.Crew have donated 75,000 single-use face masks to Montefiore Medical Center in New York. Click here for FDA Emergency Use Authorization information. NA792