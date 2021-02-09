KFashionShopUS

Three-layered Denim Face Mask

$13.95

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

This protective face mask prevents dust, pollen, and etc. 100% cotton face mask with triple fabric layer that is washable and reusable. Four different styles to choose from. These masks have three layer of soft inner cotton, outer denim and non woven filter in between. Easy to adjust around the ears. Fits around the nose and chin perfectly with no gaps. Nose wire for nose clip. Product is very lightweight and breathable. Handmade in South Korea. Shipped from USA. Adult Large: 7-1/2"W x 6.5"H, approximately. Adult Regular: 7-1/4"W x 5.5"H, approximately. Kids Size: 6-3/4"W x 4-3/4"H, approximately. The mask size of each color mask may be different. There is NO filter pocket. The color may differ depending on the screen. Recommend wash before first use. Gently HAND WASH the mask and natural dry under sunlight. Do not tumble dry. Do NOT put in washing machine. Due to sanitary reasons, all masks sales are final and can not be returned. Not for medical or clinical use.