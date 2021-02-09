UKFaceMask

Three Layer Washable Face Mask

$11.49

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

FULLY WASHABLE SO NO FILTER REPLACEMENT REQUIRED. JUST POP IT IN THE WASHING MACHINE AT 60F OR WASH IT BY HAND. SAVE ON WASTE TO HELP THE ENVIRONMENT AND SAVE £££££! NO HIDDEN COSTS. OUR PRICE INCLUDES TAX AND FIRST CLASS, TRACKED POSTAGE IN THE UK. Fully reusable quality face masks designed and handmade In the UK. Brilliant for around the garden, or to help protect you in any dusty environment. Adjustable aluminium nose bridge for snug fit helps to avoid your glasses fogging up. We use a 3 layer combination for filtration as follows: 1. The Finest 100% knitted interlock stretch cotton fabric outer shell 2. 100% hygienic, non-toxic, sanitary, melt-blown fabric mouth filter insert down to 1 micron 3. Fully lined with a light and comfortable 65% polyester/ 35% cotton mix. CRELANDO overlock machine sewing Adjustable 5mm aluminium insert for snug nose bridge fit Unisex with fully adjustable premium grade 5mm elastic flat cord Choice of colours Choice of cutom sizes at no extra cost Shipped in hygienic sealed bag Includes 1st Class tracked postage within UK Drop us a line if your preferred colour is not in available as we update our stock regularly. We also do custom sizes at no extra cost. Please note, orders received after 12:00pm or over the weekend, will be processed on the next working day. Stay safe folks!