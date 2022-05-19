Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Mules & Clogs
Lazy Oaf x Crocs
Three-eyed Teddy Lined Clog
£74.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Lazy Oaf
Three-Eyed Teddy Lined Clog
Need a few alternatives?
Lazy Oaf x Crocs
Three-eyed Teddy Lined Clog
BUY
£74.99
Lazy Oaf
Lazy Oaf x Crocs
New Dimensions Mega Crush Clog
BUY
£104.99
Lazy Oaf
Lazy Oaf x Crocs
Gooey Bear Classic Clog
BUY
£64.99
Lazy Oaf
Dolce Vita
Wonder Heels
BUY
$150.00
Dolce Vita
More from Lazy Oaf x Crocs
Lazy Oaf x Crocs
Three-eyed Teddy Lined Clog
BUY
£74.99
Lazy Oaf
Lazy Oaf x Crocs
Gooey Bear Classic Clog
BUY
£64.99
Lazy Oaf
More from Mules & Clogs
Lazy Oaf x Crocs
Three-eyed Teddy Lined Clog
BUY
£74.99
Lazy Oaf
Lazy Oaf x Crocs
New Dimensions Mega Crush Clog
BUY
£104.99
Lazy Oaf
Lazy Oaf x Crocs
Gooey Bear Classic Clog
BUY
£64.99
Lazy Oaf
Dolce Vita
Wonder Heels
BUY
$150.00
Dolce Vita
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted