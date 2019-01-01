Bona Luna

Three Dimensional Sculptural Resin Hoops

$16.99

Buy Now Review It

1.75 inch length and 1.00 inch width. Mottled hoop acrylic resin earrings. Allergy-free titanium post back. Nickle &- lead free. Lend a touch of texture to any look with these mottled resin hoop stud earrings. It's perfect earrings for every day. Present this eye-catching ejewelry to your mom, lover, friends and family so that they wil be pretty happy. It will be delivered in a lovely pink box. Made by BONALUNA. 100% satisfaction and charge back gurantee.