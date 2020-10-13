Threadmill Home Linen

Threadmill Home Linen Herringbone Blanket

$82.99 $51.99

Buy Now Review It

100% Long Staple Cotton Drape our cozy blanket whenever you need a layer of texture and warmth. Made out of 100% cotton with a soft touch, this exceptional Quilt like product will be an all-weather blanket. Superior moisture wicking and long lasting colors. Full/Queen Size Blanket 90 x 92 inches, Over sized to accommodate natural shrinkage of cotton Wide range of neutral and vibrant colors matching with Threadmill Home Linen Cotton sheets and all your bedroom aesthetics. Machine Washable. Made in OEKO-TEX Standard 100 factory, an independent certification system that ensures textiles meet high safety and environmental standards.