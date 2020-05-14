Schwinn

Thrasher Bike Helmet, Lightweight Microshell Design

$23.87

Fits riders ages 14 and up. Full Schwinn 360° Comfort featuring an adjustable dial fit knob and full-range padding for the perfect custom fit. Full shell coverage offers the ultimate protection for your noggin. Lightweight microshell design won't weigh you down while you ride. 20 crucial air vents provide maximum ventilation on hot summer rides. Traditional cyclist helmet with angular design never goes out of style. Fit Type: Universal Fit Sport Type: Cycling Founded in 1895, Schwinn is an American icon, building some of the best-known and best-loved bicycles of all time. From its very beginning in Chicago, Illinois, the Schwinn mission has been to develop bicycles that allow people to experience the confidence and freedom that comes from riding a bike. Ride confidently and safely with the Schwinn Thrasher Microshell Bicycle Helmet. The dual-fit, 360-degree adjustable system allows for on-the-fly adjustments. Twenty-one flow vents help you keep cool, while a snap-on visor offers protection from the elements. Tapeless technology increases durability and adds unique styling. Heat-sealed pads are integrated for comfort and durability, with side strap-adjusters to assist with a proper fit. This helmet offers full-shell coverage for ultimate protection.