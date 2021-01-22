Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Agolde
Thora Balloon Sleeve Sweatshirt
$158.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Verishop
More from Agolde
Agolde
Parker Distressed High Rise Straight Leg Jeans
$180.00
$90.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Agolde
'90s Mid Rise Loose Fit
$178.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Agolde
Toni Distressed Mid-rise Straight-leg Jeans
$160.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Agolde
Balloon Sleeve Tie Dye Sweatshirt
$158.00
from
Rent The Runway
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted