The Ribbed Task Chair will bring a trendy, modern look to your home or office. Armless chairs lend an upscale, designer feel to the conference or boardroom or your home office. The streamlined silhouette allows more room for members and guests while the armless design lets you roll further under your desk or table to get closer to your monitor or paperwork, without having to lean forward, preventing back strain. Upholstered in glossy vinyl with a chrome border, this chair features a low back design with a foam molded swivel seat and back. A pneumatic seat height adjustment lever lets you easily position the chair where you need it for the task at hand. This sturdy chair has a heavy duty, chrome base with dual wheel casters that make it easy to roll across the floor when you need to. This Low Back Designer Armless White Ribbed Swivel Task Chair is a great choice for your reception desk, conference room or home office.