NYX Professional Makeup

#thisiseverything Lip Oil

$6.00 $3.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Drench those lips in sheer radness with NYX Professional Makeup #THISISEVERYTHING Lip Oil. Each little beauty slides right on and leaves behind a shiny wash of sheer color. This luxurious lippie is enriched with a unique blend of oils-including almond, rosehip and jojoba-and features a lively vanilla-cherry blossom scent. It's a must-have for your makeup bag.