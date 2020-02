Heretic

This Smells Like My Vagina Candle

$75.00

Buy Now Review It

At goop

With a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent, this candle is made with geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed to put us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth. 10.5 oz.