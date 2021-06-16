Faber & Faber

This One Sky Day – Leone Ross

'A true feat of imagination and wonder.' Nikesh Shukla 'It blisters with life, love, grief and magic.' Niven Govinden 'Stunning.' Kei Miller Dawn breaks across the archipelago of Popisho. The world is stirring awake again, each resident with their own list of things to do: A wedding feast to conjure and cook An infidelity to investigate A lost soul to set free As the sun rises two star-crossed lovers try to find their way back to one another across this single day. When night falls, all have been given a gift, and many are no longer the same. The sky is pink, and some wonder if it will ever be blue again. What readers are saying 'Brimming with and life and love and just absolutely gorgeous writing. a one-of-a-kind novel.' 'I couldn't put it down and I will be recommending it to everyone.' 'A story luxuriously and confidently told, which is sumptuous from sentence to sentence. There is both literal and literary magic here.' 'This book is bursting at the seams with beauty! Magic! Love! Imagination! It is a burst of colour and flame.' 'It's hard to explain, but if you love getting lost in a story, this could be one for you.'