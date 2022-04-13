NYX Professional Makeup

This Is Juice Lip Gloss

$7.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Highlights Featuring 8 juicy shades in 8 juicy flavors Each Juice Gloss is enriched with 5 electrolytes: Magnesium PCA, Zinc PCA, Manganese PCA, Sodium PCA, Potassium Sorbate and 5 lip loving oils: Rosa Canina Oil, Grape Seed Oil, Jojoba Seed Oil, Avocado Oil, and Squalene Each shade has a unique fragrance with translucent, wearable, sheer reflective shine This lip gloss features a flexible wand applicator for easy application Vegan (no animal-derived ingredient or by-products) Cruelty free