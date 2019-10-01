kate spade new york

This Designer’s Collection Is Our Autumn Aesthetic

£450.00

At kate spade new york

The nicola twistlock small convertible shoulder bag in luxe calf hair printed with fierce leopard spots. true to the original handbag of the same name, its strong silhouette is balanced with soft, feminine details like rounded corners and refined, jewelry-like hardware, including a beautiful chain strap that doubles for a shorter look. a spade heart twistlock with a (very) satisfying 'click' closure adorns the front; the plunge on the back slip pocket is a seductively subtle nod to the curves of our signature mark. inside, a zipper pocket and additional slip pocket keep your essentials organized.