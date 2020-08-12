OPI

This Color Hits All The High Notes

This light blue long-lasting nail polish sings high praise with fresh, pearlescent hues. Dress this shade up with a little black dress and pearls or make it pop paired with casual denim. OPI's Infinite Shine is a three-step long lasting nail polish line that provides gel-like high shine and 11 days of wear. Use with Infinite Shine Primer and Infinite Shine Gloss for extended wear. Made in the USA.