United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
OPI
This Color Hits All The High Notes
$13.00
At OPI
This light blue long-lasting nail polish sings high praise with fresh, pearlescent hues. Dress this shade up with a little black dress and pearls or make it pop paired with casual denim. OPI's Infinite Shine is a three-step long lasting nail polish line that provides gel-like high shine and 11 days of wear. Use with Infinite Shine Primer and Infinite Shine Gloss for extended wear. Made in the USA.