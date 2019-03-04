GlamGlow

Thirstymud™ Hydrating Treatment

£42.00

Buy Now Review It

At LookFantastic

Replenish and revitalise your complexion with GLAMGLOW's THIRSTYMUD™ Hydrating Treatment; an intense formula that works to infuse dry skin with long-lasting moisture. Fortified with innovative Dewdration™ and HydraPack™ technologies, the deeply nourishing treatment can be used in the morning, evening or in-flight to rejuvenate parched skin in need of a boost. Hyaluronic Acid is blended with Raw Honey and Ginger Root to soften and condition, whilst reviving radiance and restoring suppleness for a smooth, healthy-looking complexion. Ideal for men and women.