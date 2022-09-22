Lulus

Thinking Out Loud Black Backless Jumpsuit

$62.00

At Lulus

Your admirers will have a lot to say about their love for you in the Lulus Thinking Out Loud Black Backless Jumpsuit! Medium-weight knit is formed to a sleeveless bodice, with V-neck, darting, and wide straps that cross over the open back. Bit of elastic at the waist tops the wide-leg pants. Bodice is lined. Shell: 95% Polyester, 5% Spandex. Lining: 100% Polyester. Hand Wash Cold. Do Not Bleach. Line Dry. Iron Low Heat. Imported. Style 325812