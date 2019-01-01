Code-a-pillar inspires little learners to be big thinkers by encouraging preschoolers to arrange (and rearrange) the easy-to-connect segments in endless combinations, sending Code-a-pillar on his path. With additional segments that add lights & sounds to bring Code-a-pillar's character to life, and extra motions like "turn right 45 degrees" or "turn left 180 degrees," there's no end to the combinations preschoolers can make with this exciting gift set. Mix up the segments and put them back together to send Code-a-pillar in a different direction! Code-a-pillar is one of the new Think & Learn toys from Fisher-Price that goes beyond ABCs and 123s to help children learn how to think independently. Each toy fosters 21st century skills like curiosity, experimentation and problem solving in ways kids haven't seen before. They're engaged in hands-on, open-ended discovery that helps them become lifelong learners.