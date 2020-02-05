Sportsheets

Thigh Strap On

$26.99

Get them riding high on your thundering thigh! This thigh strap-on enables your bedroom play to go to unexpected new places by allowing you to affix a dildo to you our your leg, giving your hands naughty new capability while your partner grinds on your extra appendage. Slide your favorite dildo into the O-ring and wrap the harness around your leg. Bounce your leg up and down or enjoy the view as your partner gyrates. The soft neoprene inner lining and secure velcro closure ensures a comfortable and snug fit for lengthy sessions of vigorous play. Thigh Strap On specifications: Material:neoprene, polyester, ABS plastic, hook and loop Machine Washable. Dildo Sold Separately. Sportsheets recommendation: SS69804 “Skyn” Silicone Dildo Reinforced opening accommodates dildos with a 2.5” flared base