Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
promoted
Maidenform® with LYCRA® FitSense™
Thigh Slimmer
$44.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Kohl's
Beautify your look as this women's Maidenform Shapewear thigh slimmer targets and smooths your tummy area.
More from Maidenform® with LYCRA® FitSense™
DETAILS
promoted
Maidenform® with LYCRA® FitSense™
High Waist Thigh Slimmer
$54.00
from
Kohl's
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
Maidenform® with LYCRA® FitSense™
High Waist Shaping Brief
$44.00
from
Kohl's
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted