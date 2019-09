Hashtag Home

Thielen 4 Tier Ladder Display Etagere

$82.90

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

With a distinctive silhouette and plenty of storage space, this etagere is an accent that flawlessly pairs form with function. Crafted from manufactured wood, it features a contrasting light brown and white finish. Its x-shaped frame holds up four tiers of shelving, perfect for keeping your collection of books in order, crafting a decorative display, and keeping other accents front-and-center in your living space. It measures 42.9'' H x 31.5'' W x 13'' D overall.