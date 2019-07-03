Bumble and bumble

Thickening Volume Creme Contour

$29.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

A dense, pliable shaping crème for creating hi-definition hair styles. What it does: This rich formula melts in your hands to a delicate, lightweight paste that perfectly supports gorgeous looks of all sorts. Polymers, carnauba wax, and seedcake extract balance in a satiny base, transforming into a sheer paste that disappears into the hair. Use it to create fine, finger-made contours, supple drape, and a luxurious, lived-in quality that remains full and voluminous.This formula is for all hair types and textures, especially fine, and appropriate for use on color-treated hair.What else you need to know:Bumble and bumble stylist tip: using a light touch, run fingertips through just the ends of hair to keep your style full.Bumble and bumble is a cruelty-free brand, meaning they don't test on animals. Bb. products are free from parabens, phthalates, mineral oils, and formaldehyde.