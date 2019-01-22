Design with adjustable drawstring hood, rib cuff sleeves, two big front pockets, two way-separating front zipper closure, and 2 decorated side-seam pockets with zips. Cosy and chic lady's down jacket with concise zippers decorated adds a casual beauty, the classic, practical and good-looking design conveys endless leisure and elegant feeling. Coat is about 2.8LB heavy: Filling: superior 90% duck down 10% feather, slim fitting and warm keeping, say goodbye to cold beauty- Waterproof&windproof Sheel: 75D thickened Nelon fabric with naturel lines. Complete cold weather protection, keep you warm from heavy rain to freezing snow, perfect outdoor coat for working,traveling, hiking, daily life. Machine wash separately with cold water, then drying in the shade, and do not bleach and iron.