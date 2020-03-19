Gaiam

Thick Yoga Mat Fitness & Exercise Mat With Easy-cinch Yoga Mat Carrier Strap

$16.99

Buy Now Review It

FITNESS and EXERCISE MAT: Classic yoga mat is great for all types of fitness and exercise routines including yoga, pilates and any floor exercise where additional cushion and support is appreciated EXTRA THICK YOGA MAT: These 2/5 inch exercise mats make for the ideal all purpose fitness mat in the studio or at home, even around the house under knees or as a standing pad or cushion NON TOXIC and 6P FREE: PVC yoga mat is a healthier choice for you and the planet and free of DEHP, DBP, BBP, DINP, DIDP and DNOP INCLUDES YOGA MAT CARRIER STRAP: Included with your yoga mat is a carrying strap so you can strap up your mat and go DIMENSIONS: 72 inches L x 24 inches W x 2/5 Inch (3.11 pounds) Gaiam Essentials Thick Yoga Fitness Exercise Mats are the ideal classic exercise mat for all types of yoga, Pilates and floor exercises. These durable, yet lightweight fitness mats are extra-thick (2/5 Inch) for the additional cushioning your joints need during any yoga or fitness routine. Featured in classic colors with an included carrying strap so you can strap up your mat and go. 72"L x 24"W x 2/5 Inch (3.11 lbs.)