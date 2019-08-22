Epomay

Thick Padded Velvet Headband

$7.99

Buy Now Review It

Epomay Women Thick Velvet Headbands About Fabric and Colors. Fabric - Velvet Flannelette - -2pack Black＆Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 2pack Green＆Yellow - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 1pack--Blue, Light Pink, Light Purple, Plum Red and White. Fabric - Milk Fiber - - 2 pack Classic colors：Bordeaux Red , Ginger Yellow. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 2 pack Bright colors：Pale pink , Light Purple. Differences Between Two Kinds of Fabrics. The velvet fabric has a velvet surface, comfortable touch and looks more traditional and classic. You will look more elegant and noble with it. The milk fiber cloth surface without velvet appears very smooth, the appearance looks more fashionable and modern. You'll look younger with it. SPECIFICATIONS -. Width: 1.5 inch/ 4 cm - Color: Colorful - Design: -Thick Velvet Headband Hair Band Material: Plastic and MILK-SILK cloth Farbic Features -. Fabric hair bands that are comfortable and versatile, without getting a headache from plastic ones. Help you with fixing your hair Different colors, stylish - One Size fit All: Wide Headbands fit for girls and women Wide Application - Suitble indoor and outdoor, Daily life, Office, Party - Dancer -Walking-Go shopping -Club-Yoga-Running. Comforable and not easy to slip.