Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Benefit
They’re Real! Lengthening Mascara
C$33.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Need a few alternatives?
Heroine Make
Volume & Curl Super Waterproof Mascara
BUY
$11.99
Amazon
Maybelline
Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara
BUY
$11.49
Ulta Beauty
TLB Beauty
Tinted Shimmer Balm
BUY
$8.00
The Lip Bar
TLB Beauty
Liquid Matte Lipstick
BUY
$13.00
Walmart
More from Benefit
Benefit
Cheek Stars Reunion Tour Palette
BUY
£32.10
£53.50
Benefit
Benefit
Badgal Bang! Volumizing Mascara
BUY
£18.00
£22.50
Benefit
Benefit
Party Curl Brow, Mascara, Primer & Eyeliner
BUY
£37.50
Boots
Benefit
Badgal Bang Volumising Mascara Black
BUY
£18.00
£22.50
LookFantastic
More from Makeup
Heroine Make
Volume & Curl Super Waterproof Mascara
BUY
$11.99
Amazon
Maybelline
Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara
BUY
$11.49
Ulta Beauty
TLB Beauty
Tinted Shimmer Balm
BUY
$8.00
The Lip Bar
TLB Beauty
Liquid Matte Lipstick
BUY
$13.00
Walmart
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted