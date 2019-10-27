The North Face

Thermoball Button Up

$100.00

Keep soles toasty warm and in lasting style this cold-weather season, in The North Face® ThermoBall™ Button Up boot. Durable, water-resistant, moisture-shedding, 100% recycled P.E.T. ripstop upper. PrimaLoft® ThermoBall™ insulation provides the lightweight warmth of down with the exceptional wet-weather insulation of synthetics. Oso-fleece-lined collar with bungee and button closures at medial side. Abrasion-resistant synthetic mudguard. Cushioned OrthoLite® footbed provides the ultimate in comfort and underfoot support.nAbrasion-resistant, injection-molded EVA midsole supplies all-day cushioned comfort. IcePick® temperature-sensitive rubber outsole pods deliver increased traction. Imported.