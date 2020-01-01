Eau Thermale Avène

Thermal Spring Water

Thermal Spring Water is the key ingredient of all Avène skin care products. It infuses the skin with hydrating, soothing antioxidant water. Alleviates redness and irritation associated with psoriasis, eczema, and rosacea. Use as a facial mist to calm skin after shaving, where there's burning, stinging or after irritating dermatological procedures. Provides antioxidant protection with an optimal calcium/magnesium ratio. Ideal for use after exercise or during travel for a soothing, perk-up.