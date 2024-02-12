Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Avène
Thermal Spring Water
$28.99
$23.19
Buy Now
Review It
At Adore Beauty
Need a few alternatives?
Baby Foot
Exfoliating Foot Peel Mask
BUY
$19.99
Amazon Australia
Supergoop!
(re)setting 100% Mineral Powder Spf 35
BUY
$35.00
Supergoop!
Paula's Choice
Resist Barrier Repair Advanced Moisturizer
BUY
$38.00
Sephora
Neutrogena
Norwegian Formula Fragrance Free Hand Cream
BUY
$7.99
Chemist Warehouse
More from Avène
Avène
Xeracalm A.d. Lipid-replenishing Cream Moisturiser
BUY
£19.75
Boots
Avène
Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream
BUY
£9.50
Boots
Avène
Hydrance Rich Hydrating Cream Moisturiser
BUY
£19.00
Boots
Avène
Eau Thermale Avene Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cr
BUY
$22.40
$28.00
Amazon
More from Skin Care
Baby Foot
Exfoliating Foot Peel Mask
BUY
$19.99
Amazon Australia
Supergoop!
(re)setting 100% Mineral Powder Spf 35
BUY
$35.00
Supergoop!
Paula's Choice
Resist Barrier Repair Advanced Moisturizer
BUY
$38.00
Sephora
Neutrogena
Norwegian Formula Fragrance Free Hand Cream
BUY
$7.99
Chemist Warehouse
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted