Serta

Thermagel Memory Foam Mattress Topper

$116.00 $69.36

100% Memory Foam Breathable gel infused memory foam engineered for comfort and support ThermaGel particles help provide a cool, comfortable sleep surface Adapts and conforms to the individual contours of the body to provide enhanced support and comfort Enhances the sleep surface and extends the life of your mattress Made in the USA Sleep like you’ve never slept before on this mattress topper from Serta. As part of the Serta family of comfort solutions, this ThermaGel memory foam topper can improve any night’s rest on top of virtually any mattress. This adaptable mattress pad conforms to the sleeper’s unique body shape to provide superior support for joints and pressure points while remaining breathable with ThermaGel particles to keep the sleeping surface cool all night long. ThermaGel is a trademark of Leggett & Platt, Inc.