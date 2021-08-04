Therm-a-Rest

Therm-a-rest Lumbar Travel Pillow

Polyester Self Inflating Comfy Die-Cut Foam Pressure Mapping Technology One-handed valve adjustment Dense lateral support Drawing on our pressure mapping technology, the Lumbar Pillow features die-cut foam down the center to reduce pressure along the spine, while maintaining density on the sides for the lateral support. It’s self-inflating to allow a personalized level of support and can be adjusted with one hand to add critical comfort to bad seats anywhere.