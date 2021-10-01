Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Princess Polly
Therapy Snake Alloy Boots Black/white
$70.00
$59.36
Buy Now
Review It
At Princess Polly
THERAPY SNAKE ALLOY BOOTS BLACK/WHITE
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
A New Day
Women's Delilah Heeled Ankle Boots - A New Day™
BUY
$34.99
Target
Princess Polly
Vegan Lindsey Boot Black
BUY
$53.42
$63.00
Princess Polly
Princess Polly
Therapy Snake Alloy Boots Black/white
BUY
$59.36
$70.00
Princess Polly
Coach
Lory Bootie
BUY
$199.00
$250.00
Coach Outlet
More from Princess Polly
Princess Polly
Naomi Cardigan Multi
BUY
$51.20
$64.00
Princess Polly
Princess Polly
Innerbloom Oversized Sweater Lime Green
BUY
$40.00
$50.00
Princess Polly
Princess Polly
Lianna Cardigan Yellow
BUY
$57.60
$72.00
Princess Polly
Princess Polly
Walk The Line Maxi Dress Magenta
BUY
$44.00
$55.00
Princess Polly
More from Boots
promoted
A New Day
Women's Delilah Heeled Ankle Boots - A New Day™
BUY
$34.99
Target
Princess Polly
Vegan Lindsey Boot Black
BUY
$53.42
$63.00
Princess Polly
Princess Polly
Therapy Snake Alloy Boots Black/white
BUY
$59.36
$70.00
Princess Polly
Coach
Lory Bootie
BUY
$199.00
$250.00
Coach Outlet
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted