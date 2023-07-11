Metooka

Therapeutic Personal Massager Vibrating Wand

$34.35

PREMIUM-QUALITY THERAPEUTIC HANDHELD MASSAGER: ELEGANCE Electric Massager is crafted with a powerful motor and medical grade silicone for ultimate stress relief. The back massage wand helps in improving blood circulation and relaxing those sore muscles while helping you get a good night’s sleep. PORTABLE SIZE WITH MULTIPLE MODES: The back massager is easy to carry, making it convenient for you to use when away from home. It offers 10 levels of intensity with 20 different patterns so you will find one that fits your need. CORDLESS AND USB RECHARGEABLE: With this cordless wand, you won’t be bound to an outlet, as you would with the corded one. The USB charging cable included can be used with a power bank, and a USB plug to quickly charge up the long-lasting battery that offers 3 hours of non-stop ultimate relaxation to those sore muscles from one charge wherever you are. EFFECTIVE AND STYLISH DESIGN: The flexible head produces continuous concentrated power making it ideal for reaching the precise pressure points and the ultra-sleek design feels super soft to touch and ensures a firm grip for better control during the massage. Just clean the massager with water and soap or wipe it with a wet tissue. (Do not submerge, not waterproof). 30 DAYS MONEY BACK GUARANTEE - We offer an extended 30-day moneyback guarantee and a 1-year warranty. If anything happens to your massager within the 1-year warranty period, we will repair it or send you a replacement model at no cost. Our customer support team will stand behind every back massager we sell.