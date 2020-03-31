Sanitas Skincare

Sanitas Therapy Cleansing Pads stimulate skin renewal and tighten pores, soothing the skin and eliminating redness at the same time. The exfoliating pads provide a deep cleansing process while being convenient, easy and quick to use. Key Benefits: Salicylic acid unclogs pores and gently exfoliates skin. Niacinamide reduces discoloration and smooths skins texture. Sodium PCA encourages moisture production and maintains skin hydration. Lightweight texture absorbs quickly without clogging pores. Aloe vera calms and soothes skin.