Theragun

Mini (red)

$199.00

Enjoy quality, deep-muscle treatment anywhere you go with the Theragun Mini. Using a proprietary brushless motor with QuietForce Technology™ and with three speed options, this device delivers percussive therapy to relieve pain, accelerate recovery and improve performance. FEATURES - Proprietary brushless motor with QuietFroce Technology™ - Ultra-portable - Ergonomic grip - 1-year warranty WHAT'S INCLUDED - Sofr case - Power adapter - 1 attachment: Standard Ball SPEED 3-speeds (1650, 2100, 2400 PPMs) AMPLITUDE 12 mm FORCE 20lb of no stall force BATTERY LIFE Internal lithium-ion battery (150 minute) (Therabody)RED Feel better. Do good. Theragun believes in making products that help people feel better naturally, and thanks to its partnership with (RED), your purchase of those very products help you feel good inside and out. When you purchase a (PRODUCT)RED Theragun, 2% of the purchase price will be donated to the Global Fund to support the COVID-19 Response and support critical HIV/AIDS programs.