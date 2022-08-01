Theragun

Theragun Mini Handheld Percussive Massage Device

Specifications Number of Pieces: 2 Dimensions (Overall): 178 Millimeter (L), 203 Millimeter (H) x 108 Millimeter (W) Weight: 2.9 Pounds Includes: Massage Attachments, Carrying Case Material: Plastic Features: 3 Speeds, Portable, Intensity Control Power Source: Battery Battery: 1 Non-Universal Lithium Ion, Required, Included Care & Cleaning: Spot or Wipe Clean Warranty: 1 Year Limited Warranty. To obtain a copy of the manufacturer's or supplier's warranty for this item prior to purchasing the item, please call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869 TCIN: 79858321 UPC: 810036050166 Item Number (DPCI): 057-03-8169 Origin: Imported Description Theragun mini™Portable treatment packed with power. Theragun quality, anytime, anywhere. Theragun mini is your pocket-sized partner, giving you Theragun quality deep muscle treatment with unparalleled portability. Compact but powerful, Theragun mini is the most agile massage device that goes wherever you do. Unrivaled Power. Remarkably Quiet™. Proprietary brushless motor with QuietForce Technology™ delivers renowned Theragun power. Ultra-portable, the mini is built for portability and fits in the palm of your hand and weighs less than 1.5lbs. With 3 speed options, the mini gives you the ability to customize treatments on the go. Includes: Soft case, 1 easy-to-clean closed-cell-foam attachment, Power adapter. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.