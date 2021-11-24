Theragun

G4 Pro – Black

Theragun PRO™ Powerful, quiet, and commercial-grade. The professional smart percussive therapy device in a league of its own. The most powerful commercial-grade percussive therapy device with the features pros know and trust. Our top-of-the-line deep muscle treatment is more personalized than ever, thanks to our guided app experiences, which help to reduce muscle soreness, improve mobility, and increase relaxation. The Theragun PRO with continuous battery life, rotating arm, and an industry-leading 2-year warranty, is the most advanced recovery tool of choice for both professionals and everyday people. Unrivaled Power. Remarkably Quiet™. Proprietary brushless and commercial-grade motor with QuietForce Technology™ delivers renowned Theragun power, while being quieter than ever. Bluetooth Enabled Smart Percussive Therapy™ The Therabody app connects seamlessly via Bluetooth to deliver customized wellness routines pulled from your activity data. Our app will guide you through each wellness routine, showing you all the unexpected ways our device can help enhance your life.