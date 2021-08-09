Theragun

Theragun Elite

$399.00

Specially designed with advanced sound insulation, Theragun Elite is an ultra-quiet percussive therapy device that relieves muscle soreness, improves range of motion, supports recovery, and enhances your sleep. This elevated, elegantly designed tool still offers the unbeatable Theragun quality, reaching 60% deeper into muscle (at 40 times per second) than the average massager. Elite also comes with five non-porous, closed-cell foam attachments that don’t harm the body like hard plastic can and can be easily wiped for a more hygienic wellness experience. Comes with a 2-year limited warranty. Available in black and white. 9.5in x 6.7in x2.8 in Includes: Theragun Elite Protective Carrying Case Five Attachments (Dampener, Standard Ball, Wedge, Thumb, and Cone) Power Adapter.