Therabody

Theraface Pro – Handheld Facial Massage Device

$399.00 $339.00

Healthier Skin: TheraFace 6-in-1 therapy massage device uses microcurrents to leave skin looking healthy and radiant. With TheraFace massage 89% of users saw their skin look more rejuvenated and glowing. Universal Skin Care: 6 different attachments allow for a range of use. Percussive therapy to relax muscles, microcurrent ring for skin brightening, LED light treatment that fights aging skin, and a deep cleansing ring for daily use. Microcurrent Technology: Small currents of electricity are applied to the face to stimulate facial muscles and build collagen. Improved blood circulation and faster healing are common benefits. Professional Grade Care: Microcurrent and LED light treatments at home. No need for trips to the salon with TheraFace PRO providing all the same benefits with one handheld device. Industry Leader - Therabody's been innovating ways to take charge of your daily wellness for over a decade with products like Theragun, TheraFace facial treatments, RecoverAir Leg compression, Wave Series rollers, and PowerDot muscle stimulation.