An Art Therapy Card Deck of Emotional Support Animals to Make Every Day Easier #1 Best Seller in Mental Health, Anxiety Disorders, Depression, Phobias, and Card Games Oracle card lovers and fans of Kate Allan and her colorful, inspirational illustrations will treasure this deck of self-love and daily affirmations cards. Kate draws from her own struggles with anxiety and depression to create soothing art therapy. Art therapy to brighten your day. Think of it as an inspirational card deck of emotional support animals to take with you anywhere (even places you might not be able to take a therapy dog)—an airplane, a trip to the dentist, first day at a new job or anytime you need a little boost of cheer and encouragement. Give the gift of uplifting quotes. This card deck of 50 cute doodles comes from the author of the bestselling You Can Do All Things. Each card of positive affirmations offers you a daily moment of joy to escape from the problems so many of us face in this hectic, modern world. Inside, you’ll find: Cute animal drawings to calm your mind Uplifting quotes to help you through bad days Words of wisdom and ways to find mindfulness Thera-pets: 64 Emotional Support Animal Cards is a great gift for anyone who loves How to Love Yourself Cards: A Deck of 64 Affirmations; Affirmators! 50 Affirmation Cards to Help You Help Yourself – without the Self-Helpy-Ness;You're Strong, Smart, and You Got This; or You Can Do All Things. Read more